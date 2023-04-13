Digital Security Act amendment not solution, repeal immediately: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) called for the immediate repeal of the Digital Security Act (DSA), stating that amending the law is not a solution as its flaws go beyond the numerous clauses that violate fundamental rights and have resulted in insecurity for the media, civil society, and the public.

The organization has urged the formulation of a new law focused solely on ensuring the security of digital infrastructure, based on international best practices in the field.

"We demand the immediate repeal of the ct. Since its enactment in 2018, arbitrary misuse of various restrictive clauses of the Act has proven beyond doubt that the act is contrary to the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression," said TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman in a statement to the media.

He expanded on the effects of the m issues of the Act and how it turns law enforcers into lawbreakers.

"Suppressing dissent, stifling the voice of the media, torturing minorities, late-night pick-ups, arrests with cases after long disappearances, and even custodial torture after arrest, insecurity and events like death have become normal," the official added.

He opined that there is no other option than repealing the Act even though the government is talking about amending it.