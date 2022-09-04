Differences can be resolved through dialogue; Dhaka, Delhi do precisely that: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
04 September, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

Differences can be resolved through dialogue; Dhaka, Delhi do precisely that: PM

UNB
04 September, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:43 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said there can be differences but those should be addressed through dialogue – noting that in a number of areas, Bangladesh and India have done precisely that.

Hasina, during an interview with Indian news agency ANI, referred to the neighbouring country as a "tested friend", and said that India stood by Bangladesh in its hour of need, first in 1971 and then at later times as well.

"We always recall their contribution during the 1971 (Liberation) war. In 1975, when we lost our family members, the then Prime Minister gave us shelter in India… We are neighbours, close neighbours, and I always give priority to friendship with our neighbouring countries," she said.

India is a 'tested friend' of Bangladesh: PM Hasina says in interview with ANI

Hasina lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative towards rescuing Bangladeshi students who were stuck in eastern Europe when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

In a free-wheeling television interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina, who is set to visit India tomorrow (September 5, 2022), also lavished praises on the Modi government's gesture of providing Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries under its "Vaccine Maitri" programme when the pandemic was at its peak.

The Bangladesh prime minister emphasised on closer cooperation between the two neighbours.

Bangladesh won't face crisis like Sri Lanka: Sheikh Hasina on post-Covid economy

She marked out two areas for special praise where the Indian government's support helped Bangladeshi citizens.

"I would like to express my thanks to Prime Minister (Modi)… during this war between Russia and Ukraine, many of our students were stuck and they went to Poland for shelter. When they evacuated your students, Indian students, they also brought our students back home... You have shown a clearly friendly gesture. I thank the Prime Minister for this initiative," Hasina said.

She was responding to a question about remarks often made, especially by western observers, that there was a lack of cooperation among SAARC nations. To another question about the Indian government's Vaccine Maitri programme, Hasina said it was a "prudent" initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi.

"I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and the way he... you know, contributed vaccines to not only Bangladesh, but also other South Asian countries, and it's been really very helpful."

Decision on son joining politics is for him and the people to take: PM Hasina

"…Besides, we bought vaccines with our own money, and also many other countries contributed," Hasina said.

Hasina also gave details about her country's vaccination programme. Bangladesh has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 90 percent of its population.

"Usually, people from our country, especially at the village level, even in some towns also, I found many people very reluctant to take the vaccine. They don't want to take the... you know... the prick of the needle, so... we had to pursue them. We told them that this is nothing, it will save your life… this Vaccine Maitri itself... very good initiative," she said.

The relationship between the two countries should be for the betterment of their citizens, she said.

Teesta issue mainly depends on India: PM Hasina tells ANI

Hasina said even during the Covid 19 period, Indian leadership had shown their positive intentions as both the then President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh as it celebrated its Independence Day.

"I thank Prime Minister Modi and also your honourable president. Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation and also 50 years of our independence, and our friendship with India. India recognised Bangladesh early on, so that bond, I think that is our main priority. That their visit at such a time, even that time there was a Covid-19 pandemic but besides that, both of them honoured us, honoured our people," she said.

Top News / South Asia

ANI interview / Sheikh Hasina / PM Sheikh Hasina / South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation / South Asia / South Asian countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

1h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

45m | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

4h | Videos
Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

14h | Videos
Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman