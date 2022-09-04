Teesta issue mainly depends on India: PM Hasina tells ANI

Bangladesh

UNB
04 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:45 pm

Related News

Teesta issue mainly depends on India: PM Hasina tells ANI

UNB
04 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said resolving the Teesta water sharing issue mainly depends on India.

"It's (Teesta) a long-standing problem. So, it should be solved. But it depends mainly on India," she told multimedia news agency - Asian News International (ANI) ahead of her four-day state visit to India.

The full version of the interview will be telecast on Sunday morning with text stories.

A 37-second teaser of the interview was put on ANI's Twitter account on Saturday.

Recalling earlier discussions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her meeting with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in March last year reiterated Bangladesh's long-pending request for concluding the interim agreement on the sharing of the waters of the Teesta river.

She underscored that to alleviate the sufferings and save the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the Teesta river basin, it is necessary that Bangladesh receives its fair share of the Teesta waters, the draft agreement of which has already been agreed upon by both Governments in January 2011, according to the 2021 joint statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's "sincere commitment and continued efforts" to conclude this agreement, in consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

Responding to a question on Hindu temples' vandalism, the Prime Minister told ANI that some incidents sometimes take place. "But immediately we take action."

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas. Responding to a question, she said it is a big burden. "India is a vast country, you can accommodate."

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will pay a visit to New Delhi from September 5 to 8.

Hasina will visit India after three years since she last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Top News / South Asia

Teesta / Teesta agreement / Teesta deal / Teesta issue / Bangladesh-India / PM Sheikh Hasina / ANI interview / Sheikh Hasina interview

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

1h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

48m | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

4h | Videos
Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

14h | Videos
Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman