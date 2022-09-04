Teesta issue mainly depends on India: PM Hasina tells ANI

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said resolving the Teesta water sharing issue mainly depends on India.

"It's (Teesta) a long-standing problem. So, it should be solved. But it depends mainly on India," she told multimedia news agency - Asian News International (ANI) ahead of her four-day state visit to India.

The full version of the interview will be telecast on Sunday morning with text stories.

A 37-second teaser of the interview was put on ANI's Twitter account on Saturday.

Recalling earlier discussions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her meeting with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in March last year reiterated Bangladesh's long-pending request for concluding the interim agreement on the sharing of the waters of the Teesta river.

She underscored that to alleviate the sufferings and save the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the Teesta river basin, it is necessary that Bangladesh receives its fair share of the Teesta waters, the draft agreement of which has already been agreed upon by both Governments in January 2011, according to the 2021 joint statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's "sincere commitment and continued efforts" to conclude this agreement, in consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

Responding to a question on Hindu temples' vandalism, the Prime Minister told ANI that some incidents sometimes take place. "But immediately we take action."

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas. Responding to a question, she said it is a big burden. "India is a vast country, you can accommodate."

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will pay a visit to New Delhi from September 5 to 8.

Hasina will visit India after three years since she last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.