India is a 'tested friend' of Bangladesh: PM Hasina says in interview with ANI

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

PM Hasina emphasised on closer cooperation between the two neighbours

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described India as a "tested friend" of Bangladesh during an interview with Asian News International (ANI) on Sunday (4 September).

"We always remember their contribution during our 1971 war. And beside that even 1975, when we lost all my family members. So, the then Prime Minister, she gave us shelter in India. Besides that, you see, these two countries, we are neighbours, close neighbours and I always give importance and priority to friendship with our neighbouring countries," PM Hasina said during the interview.

She lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led initiative for rescuing Bangladeshi students who were stuck in eastern Europe following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I really would like to express my thanks to Prime Minister that during this war between Russia and Ukraine, many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland to shelter. But when you evacuate your students, Indian students, they also brought our students back home. So it is really. You have shown a clearly friendly gesture. I thank Prime Minister for this initiative," PM Hasina added.

During the interview, PM Hasina, who is set to visit India on Monday (5 September), praised Indian government's gesture of providing Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries under its "Vaccine Maitri" programme.

PM Hasina emphasised on closer cooperation between the two neighbours.

"There can be differences but these should be addressed through dialogue," she said. 

"I really thank Prime Minister Modi and also your honourable president. Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating our father of the nation birth centenary and also our independence, 50 years of our Independence Day, and our friendship with India. India recognised Bangladesh early on, so that bonding, I think that is our main priority. That their visit at such a time, even that time there was a Covid-19 pandemic but beside that both of them honoured us, honoured our people," she further added.

 

PM Hasina

