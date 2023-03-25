Dhaka seeks robust action to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation for all in healthcare facilities

Bangladesh

UNB
25 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 02:14 pm

Related News

Dhaka seeks robust action to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation for all in healthcare facilities

UNB
25 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 02:14 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sought more robust action to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all in healthcare facilities.

Globally, 78% of healthcare facilities had a basic water service and 51% had basic hygiene ensured in 2021. 

Around 10% of these facilities used by 780 million people had no sanitation.

"Against this backdrop, we need more robust action than ever," Momen said while speaking at the high-level event, entitled "Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities: Lesson Learned and the Way Forward", jointly organised by Hungary and the Philippines at the United Nations Headquarters on Friday (24 March).

He highlighted the major achievements of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in ensuring safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene for all in the country. 

Referring to the National Strategy for Water supply and Sanitation 2021, he said that in Bangladesh, around 98% of the people have access to drinking water, more than 80% to improved sanitation facilities, and nearly 75% to hand-washing facilities. 

Bangladesh pioneered the community-led approach for promoting sanitation, which is now recognized and replicated in many developing countries, Momen said.

In light of Bangladesh's successful experiences, Momen offered specific recommendations to check the lack of progress in water, sanitation, and hygiene service worldwide. 

Péter Szijjártó, minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, secretary, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Republic of the Philippines, and Irakli Karseladze, minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia also spoke at the event. 

A significant number of diplomats, high officials of the UN and its various organisations, international NGOs working in the water sector and private stakeholders were present at the event. 

Foreign Minister Momen also attended a high-level side event entitled "Revitalising Social Protection Policies for Creating More Accessibility to Drinking Water" jointly organised by Bangladesh Social Scientists Foundation together with BRAC, AOSED, BWOT, Jago Nari, GRAUS and SDA at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.

Momen also held a bilateral meeting with Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change of Malaysia and discussed issues of mutual interest.

AK Abdul Momen / water safety / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

4h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

6h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

6h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

4h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year