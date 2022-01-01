Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 01:56 pm

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

This year 23 pavilions, 27 mini pavilions, 162 stalls and 15 food stalls have been leased to various local and international organisations

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 01:56 pm
The upcoming Dhaka International Trade Fair, starting on 1 January 2022, will take place at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal. Photo: Mumit M
The upcoming Dhaka International Trade Fair, starting on 1 January 2022, will take place at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal. Photo: Mumit M

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 26th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban at 10am today.

The Premier, to encourage exports in accordance with the export policy, declared ICT products and services as the "products of the year 2022" for the country's only yearly international trade fair that is being held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presided over the function while ministers, state ministers, foreign ambassadors, political leaders, FBCCI president and leaders of various trade bodies were in attendance. 

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin and Vice Chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan also spoke at the programme.

The fair is being jointly organised by the Commerce Ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

This year a total of 225 stalls, including 23 pavilions, 27 mini pavilions, 160 stalls and 15 food stalls, have been leased out to various local and international organisations.

