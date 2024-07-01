Govt's Addl Secy Md Anwar Hossain becomes new EPB vice-chairman

Md Anwar Hossain, additional secretary to the government, joined the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) as vice-chairman on 30 June.

Prior to this, he served as the Wing Chief of the World Bank Wing in the Economic Relations Division (ERD), holding various important positions in the Americans and Japan Wings, the Development Effectiveness Wing, and leading the Asia Wing.

Mr. Hossain entered the administration cadre through the 15th BCS in 1995. He began his career as an Assistant Commissioner in the Dhaka and Gazipur Collectorates. He also served in the Ministry of Public Administration and held various civil service positions.

He earned first-class Bachelor's (Honors) and Master's degrees in Economics from Dhaka University. Additionally, he holds a Master's Degree with Distinction in Development Economics from Williams College, USA. He has worked as a Research Assistant (PhD candidate) at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver, USA. He is an active member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (MCIPS) and served on the boards of IDCOL and IIFC during his tenure in ERD.

Since 2017, Mr. Hossain has been actively involved in Bangladesh's sustainable graduation from the LDC category. He has expertise in public policy and economic analysis, macroeconomic management, project management, and procurement and supply chain management.