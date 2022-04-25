‘Detaining Ratna, her son a violation of constitution’

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Jointly Secretary Architect Iqbal Habib has said the detention of Syeda Ratna and her minor son by the Kalabagan police without following any legal process is a heinous violation of the constitution and law.

"Despite repeated requests, the police officials present at the station and on the playground could not give any satisfactory answer justifying the detention of Ratna and her son," he said at a press conference arranged by 11 social and environmental organisation held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity Monday (25 April).

The BAPA joint secretary also noted the legal validity of the construction of police station on Tetultala ground is questionable.

Leaders of social and environmental organisations at the conference demanded to stop the construction of police station on Tetultala playground in Kalabagan.

They also urged the authority not to harass the locals for protesting on the issue.

The rights bodies demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the incident of mother and son being detained at the police station and the punishment of the culprits.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana said a new trend has emerged where people are being detained by police but no one is facing those who are inquiring.

"An officer in charge of a police station is not at the station from morning till night. He is not answering our phone," she said referring to the arrest of Syeda Ratna, one of the leading activists of the "Save Tetultala Playground" movement and her son.

Describing the events of Sunday, Rizwana said, "When we first attempted to enter the police station, we were denied entry. No one was answering us. Our question was why she was detained!"

She also noted that Bela has always been vocal about preserving playgrounds and will double down on it from now on.

Kalabagan police on Sunday detained Syeda Ratna and her 17-year-old son for allegedly obstructing government work, but released them upon undertaking.

Poritosh Chandra, officer-in-charge of Kalabagan police station, told The Business Standard that Ratna and her son were released upon undertaking that they will not obstruct any government work in the future.

Ratna's sister took their custody after a detention of more than 10 hours.

Earlier, Kalabagan police attempted to file a case against the two on the same charges.

Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman, New Market Zone assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed that they were accused in a case being filed around 9:30pm.

Earlier, the mother and son were brought to the Kalabagan police station around 11:30am. They were kept in separate custody.

People on social media condemned the police for keeping 17-year-old Abdullah in custody meant for adults and naming him in the case.