Tentultala field walled amid protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:42 pm

Three eminent citizens of the country, including urban activist Iqbal Habib and environmental lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan, met with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal regarding the Tentultala field issue

Photo: Asadullah Lion/TBS
The Tentultala field has already been surrounded by walls to build the Kalabagan police station, despite the home minister instructing the Dhaka South City Corporation to find an alternative location.

"I told the mayor, I told everyone to find an alternative. If that is not possible, it is also necessary to build a police station for law enforcement. We will discuss later and decide what can be done," said the home minister while distributing Eid gifts in the capital's Tejgaon on Monday.

Three eminent citizens of the country, including urban activist Iqbal Habib and environmental lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan, met with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the secretariat on Wednesday regarding the Tentultala field issue.

The residents of the area have been protesting against this move for days but to no avail.

Photo: Asadullah Lion/TBS
Around 11:30am Sunday, Syeda Ratna - one of the leading activists of the "Save Tetultala Playground" movement - and her 17-year-old son were brought to the Kalabagan police station. They were kept in separate custody for 13 hours.

People on social media condemned the police for keeping 17-year-old Abdullah in custody meant for adults and naming him in the case.

The Tetultala playground, under ward 17 of Dhaka South City Corporation, has long been used as the playground for children and other social activities like a funeral prayer by the locals.

In a notice issued by the Dhaka district administration on 24 August last year, it was mentioned that the playground was proposed to be acquired by the government for the construction of the DMP Kalabagan thana building there. In the notice, the land was mentioned as fallow land.

Photo: Asadullah Lion/TBS
Later, the residents of Kalabagan, environmentalists, social, cultural and development activists and the children and youths started a movement protesting the notice on 11 September.

Syeda Ratna and residents have long been continuing the movement protesting the construction of the thana building.

