Protestors warn of tougher movement if Tentultala field not returned to locals

Human rights activists, environmentalists, cultural activists and locals have warned of a strong movement if the Tentultala ground is not returned to the locals and children.

They staged a protest rally against the decision of setting up a police station at Tentultala field. After that 14 native trees were planted along the border of the field.

The protestors said that if the authority does not back down from this decision, a strong movement will be formed with the locals. They have announced that they will continue the movement until the land is returned back as a playground.

"Why don't the police listen? In this country, we have to listen to what ordinary people have to say. I am expressing solidarity with today's movement," said Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

"The children will be upset if they set up a police station here. Hopefully, the senior police officers will understand. We will be forced to make a mass movement if they continue the construction. I urge the administration not to deprive children of their rights. Give back their rights. You have children too," he added.

"Those who play here, those who are the real owners of the field are here. They are protesting why our field is being occupied? We are negotiating with the government, we talked at the highest level of the government. Thanks to the Home Minister, he called some of the locals here to talk, they went there," said Rasheda K Chowdhury, an adviser to the former caretaker government.

"They said Rajuk had given approval for the construction of the building, but Rajuk says they do not know anything about it. So how is the police station building constructed here? Stop construction of the police station building here immediately.

Human rights activist Nur Khan said, "You have been watching the walls being erected here for a few days now. When the locals started the movement, they were tortured and detained. We staged a protest against that."

"Today, even after all this, we are noticing that the walls are being built here," he added.

"Let the government come to a decision without delay. No group should be given, no police station or any building should be built here. The playground is for children and should be for social activities and cultural activities," he added.

Syeda Ratna, one of the organisers of the Tentultala field protection movement, said, "I want to see this field open. The boys and girls of the area will play in this field. My only wish is to open the field to children. If children can play on the field, I will have no more complaints."

On the issue of Tentultala playground, eminent citizens, including urbanist Iqbal Habib and environmentalist Syeda Rizwana Hasan came to meet the Home Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday (27 April).