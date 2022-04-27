Protestors warn of tougher movement if Tentultala field not returned to locals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Protestors warn of tougher movement if Tentultala field not returned to locals

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 03:54 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Human rights activists, environmentalists, cultural activists and locals have warned of a strong movement if the Tentultala ground is not returned to the locals and children. 

They staged a protest rally against the decision of setting up a police station at Tentultala field. After that 14 native trees were planted along the border of the field.

The protestors said that if the authority does not back down from this decision, a strong movement will be formed with the locals. They have announced that they will continue the movement until the land is returned back as a playground. 

"Why don't the police listen? In this country, we have to listen to what ordinary people have to say. I am expressing solidarity with today's movement," said Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

"The children will be upset if they set up a police station here. Hopefully, the senior police officers will understand. We will be forced to make a mass movement if they continue the construction. I urge the administration not to deprive children of their rights. Give back their rights. You have children too," he added. 

"Those who play here, those who are the real owners of the field are here. They are protesting why our field is being occupied? We are negotiating with the government, we talked at the highest level of the government. Thanks to the Home Minister, he called some of the locals here to talk, they went there," said Rasheda K Chowdhury, an adviser to the former caretaker government.

"They said Rajuk had given approval for the construction of the building, but Rajuk says they do not know anything about it. So how is the police station building constructed here? Stop construction of the police station building here immediately.

Human rights activist Nur Khan said, "You have been watching the walls being erected here for a few days now. When the locals started the movement, they were tortured and detained. We staged a protest against that." 

"Today, even after all this, we are noticing that the walls are being built here," he added. 

"Let the government come to a decision without delay. No group should be given, no police station or any building should be built here. The playground is for children and should be for social activities and cultural activities," he added. 

Syeda Ratna, one of the organisers of the Tentultala field protection movement, said, "I want to see this field open. The boys and girls of the area will play in this field. My only wish is to open the field to children. If children can play on the field, I will have no more complaints." 

On the issue of Tentultala playground, eminent citizens, including urbanist Iqbal Habib and environmentalist Syeda Rizwana Hasan came to meet the Home Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday (27 April).

Top News

Tetultala field

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access