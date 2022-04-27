Tentultala was never a playground: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Tentultala was never a playground: Home minister

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 04:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Tentultala field in the capital's Kalabagan area was never a playground, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

"Tentultala was never a playground. It was always an abandoned land of the Public Works Department (PWD)," the minister said on Wednesday (27 April) at the secretariat.

"The DC office allocated the Tentultala land to the police. If the city corporation can give an alternative land, we will consider," he added. 

Earlier, on the issue of Tentultala playground, eminent citizens, including urbanist Iqbal Habib and environmentalist Syeda Rizwana Hasan came to meet the home minister at the secretariat.

"The Home Minister said that he would try his best to protect the ground. He said he would talk to the appropriate authorities and the Prime Minister about our proposal to protect the field," Iqbal Habib revealed to the press following the meeting.

"The Home Minister has assured us that he will talk to the Commissioner of Police to stop the construction work and make arrangements so that the children can enter the field till a final decision is reached," he added.

Meanwhile, human rights activists, environmentalists, cultural activists and locals have warned of a trougher movement if the Tentultala ground is not returned to the locals and children. 

They staged a protest rally against the decision of setting up a police station at Tentultala field. After that 14 native trees were planted along the border of the field.

The protestors said that if the authority does not back down from their decision, a strong movement will be formed with the locals. They have announced that they will continue the movement until the land is returned back as a playground.

Top News

Tetultala field

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access