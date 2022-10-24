Cyclone Sitrang: Navy ready with 21 ships, aircraft for rescue operations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:06 pm

The ships have been prepared with relief materials for rescue drives, providing emergency relief and medical assistance

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Navy has completed its preparation with 17 ships, two maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), and two helicopters for conducting rescue operations, and assisting relief distribution and medical services as cyclonic storm Sitrang approaches to the coastal areas.     

The ships and aircraft will be deployed in cyclone affected areas in Chattogram, Khulna and Mongla naval regions. 

Besides, naval contingents are kept ready for deployment in cyclone-affected coastal areas, says an ISPR press release.  

For first stage rescue operation, BNS Somudra Avijan  will be deployed in Cox's Bazar, Saint Martin's and Teknaf coasts while BNS Padma at Kutubdia and outer anchorage area, BNS Hatia and Landing craft tank (LCT)-103 at Sandwip and Hatia coastal areas, Landing craft vehicle & personnel (LCVP)-11 at Patuakhali coast and LCVP-12 at Pirojpur and Barguna coastal areas.

BNS Swadhinata, BNS Prottasha, BNS Dhaleshwari, BNS Nirmul and BNS Anusandhan were anchored at Mongla of Khulna for conducting an emergency search and rescue operation.

Besides, BNS Adomoyo, BNS Atondro, BNS Durdorsho, BNS Durdanto and BNS Dhansiri remained anchored at Pagla of Narayanganj and ready for rescue operation.

These ships have already been prepared with relief materials for conducting rescue drives, providing emergency relief and medical assistance to the sea and coastal areas as soon as possible.

Search and rescue operations will be conducted in the Bay of Bengal based-on the information provided by the maritime patrol aircrafts (MPA) and helicopters of the Navy for conducting rescue operations in sea and coastal areas after the cyclone.

Special medical teams will also be deployed for providing free medical services with life-saving medicines, saline and other materials for emergency medical assistance in cyclone affected areas.

In the second phase, Bangladesh Navy ships and contingents will be deployed after monitoring the intensity of the cyclonic storm and the damages it causes.

Cyclone Sitrang

Comments

