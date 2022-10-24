Cyclone Sitrang might hit 13 districts: State minister 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:39 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Cyclone Sitrang might hit 13 districts of the country and two districts might be lightly hit, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman has said.

"Of the affected areas, Patharghata of Barguna and Kalapara of Patuakhali could be the worst hit," he said during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Monday (24 October.)

He also informed that Sitrang will completely hit Bangladesh while India is unlikely to be hit by the cyclone.  

The cyclonic storm might hit the coastal areas of the country by this evening and cross the coast by early morning tomorrow, he added.

The 13 districts that are at risk of being impacted are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni.

Enamur Rahman said, "100% of the people in all the dangerous areas of the coast will be evacuated to safe places by evening."

The cyclonic storm Sitrang over the east-central bay and adjoining west-central bay moved north-northeastwards over the east-central bay and adjoining west-central bay nortand h bay and was centred at 6am today about 590 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 535 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 525 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 495 kms south-southwest of Payra port, BMD said in its latest special weather bulletin released on early Monday. 

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist sanger signal 7. The coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars will be under danger signal number 6. 
 

