Cyclone Mocha: Rickshaw puller electrocuted to death in Chattogram

A 38-year-old rickshaw puller, who sustained burn injuries after being electrocuted by a live electric wire that was blown onto him by heavy winds caused by the cyclonic storm Mocha, died at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Zahid, hailing from Lalmonirhat district.

Quoting witnesses Md Akteruzzaman, senior station officer of Bayezid Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a live electric wire suddenly fell on him while he was sitting on his rickshaw during heavy wind at the Oxygen intersection around 9:30am.

Fire erupted from the wire and he sustained burn injuries during the incident.

Later, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:30 pm, said sub-inspector Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.