Ctg labour activists hold rally demanding permanent rationing system for workers

The demand for this system, ensuring daily essentials for workers and their families, was voiced during a protest rally initiated by the Chattogram Youth Trade Union Network at the Cheragir Junction on Monday (20 November). Photo: TBS

Addressing the pressing needs of workers and low-income individuals, labour activists in Chattogram called for establishing a permanent rationing system for all labourers across the country.

The demand for this system, ensuring daily essentials for workers and their families, was voiced during a protest rally initiated by the Chattogram Youth Trade Union Network at the Cheragir Junction on Monday (20 November).

The event, chaired by Mohammad Hanif, president of the Chittagong Hotel and Restaurant Workers Union, featured Tapan Dutta, president of the Bangladesh Trade Union Center Chittagong district committee, as the chief guest.

Abu Ahmed, general secretary of the BLF Chittagong Metropolitan Committee, also participated in the programme.

Among others, Fazlul Kabir Mintu, Shahnewaz Chowdhury Minu, Zaheed Uddin Shahin, Abdur Rahim, Md Javed Alam, Lutfur Nahar Sonia, Md Hasan Mahmud, Delwar Hossain Mintu, Gulzar Begum, Omar Farooq, and Rizwanur, a senior officer from BILS, were present at the rally. Other attendees included Rahman Khan, Iftekhar Kamal Khan (TUC Chittagong District Committee Joint Secretary), Md. Alamgir Hossain (BLF Nagar Committee Leader), Shamsul Islam Arju, Nurul Kabir Swapan (Jatiya Sramik League), Hasibur Rahman Biplab (Jatiyatavadi Sramik Dal), Nur Alam (Hotel Sramik Leader), joined the programme.

The gathering began with a moment of silence in honour of garment workers who lost their lives in the struggle for increased wages, expressing condolences to their families.

The meeting emphasised the need for lifelong compensation to the families of deceased workers through the Employment Injury Scheme and proper treatment for the injured.

Tapan Dutta, chief guest and veteran labour leader, said he was disappointment that even after 52 years of independence, the dream of a discrimination-free Bangladesh has not been realised.

Advocating for a living wage, he urged the government to ensure a minimum wage of Tk23,000 for the workers.

The workers pressed home demands for revising the minimum wages for hotel, restaurant, and shipwreck workers, as announced in 2018, and establishing a wage board for workers in private health institutions and promptly declare a minimum living wage.

The call for implementing a permanent rationing system stands as a critical step in ensuring the well-being of workers and addressing their essential needs, said the labour activists.