Tipu Murder: DB to seek 15-day remand for Musa

Detective Branch (DB) of Police is set to request a 15-day remand for Sumon Sikder Musa, the suspected prime accused in the murder case of Awami League (AL) leader Zahidul Islam (Tipu).

In stages, the 13 suspects arrested previously in the case would be summoned before Musa and remanded, said DB's Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akter in a press briefing at DMP Media Center.

Musa was brought back from Oman on Thursday (9 June).

Motijheel Awami League's former general secretary Zahidul Islam Tipu, 58, was shot dead in Shajahanpur's Amtola Mosque area in the capital on the night of 24 March.

A college student named Samia Afnan, 22, was also killed in the shooting. She was on a rickshaw stuck in traffic at the time. The driver of Zahidul's microbus was injured in the incident.