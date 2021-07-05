Rab detains 5 including TikTok Hridoy’s associate

Crime

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 04:33 pm

Related News

Rab detains 5 including TikTok Hridoy’s associate

Hridoy was earlier arrested by the Indian police for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking gang

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 04:33 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

A team of Rab-3 has detained five people including Anik Hasan, a noted delinquent  of Mogbazar, during a drive on Monday in the capital's Hatirjheel area.

Anik is one of the associates of infamous TikTok video maker Hridoy Babu, RAB Assistant Director (Media wing) Imran Hossain told The Business Standard.

The elite force also recovered foreign weapons, ammunition and illegal drugs from the possession of the detainees.

Hridoy was earlier arrested by the Indian police for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking gang.

The ring came under the scanner after video footage of brutal tortures and sexual assaults of a Bangladesh girl in India went viral.

According to the law enforcement agency, the trafficking racket has over 50 members from Bangladesh and India. Ringleader Ashraful, who was also arrested by the Rab, trafficked over 500 girls to India and forced them into prostitution or sold there.

Hridoy has been operating online groups and has his fan-base. He was approached by Ashraf two years ago for trafficking girls. Hridoy then started using his group to lure young girls into India.

Bangladesh / Top News

TikTok Hridoy / associate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

21h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making