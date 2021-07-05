Rab detains 5 including TikTok Hridoy’s associate

A team of Rab-3 has detained five people including Anik Hasan, a noted delinquent of Mogbazar, during a drive on Monday in the capital's Hatirjheel area.

Anik is one of the associates of infamous TikTok video maker Hridoy Babu, RAB Assistant Director (Media wing) Imran Hossain told The Business Standard.

The elite force also recovered foreign weapons, ammunition and illegal drugs from the possession of the detainees.

Hridoy was earlier arrested by the Indian police for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking gang.

The ring came under the scanner after video footage of brutal tortures and sexual assaults of a Bangladesh girl in India went viral.

According to the law enforcement agency, the trafficking racket has over 50 members from Bangladesh and India. Ringleader Ashraful, who was also arrested by the Rab, trafficked over 500 girls to India and forced them into prostitution or sold there.

Hridoy has been operating online groups and has his fan-base. He was approached by Ashraf two years ago for trafficking girls. Hridoy then started using his group to lure young girls into India.