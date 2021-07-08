Another case filed against infamous human trafficker Tiktok Hridoy

A father of a 15-year old girl has filed a case with the Hatirjheel police station stating that the infamous human trafficker Tiktok Hridoy alias Hridoy Babu alias Rafidul Islam Hridoy and his gang had trafficked his daughter to India.

Hafiz Al Faruk, additional deputy commissioner at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the matter to The Business Standard saying, "The case was filed at 12:45 pm on Thursday."

Rafidul Islam Hridoy (26) alias TikTok Hridoy along with 4 other traffickers by the names of Hridoy (26), Sabuj (30), Sagar (27) and Rubel alias Rahul (31) have been made accused in the case.

This is the sixth trafficking case filed against the infamous racket of TikTok Hridoy.

The girl, Toha Akther Bithi (15) is the daughter of Md Mona (50), a CNG driver residing in the Begunbari area under the Tejgaon police station.

In the case statement, Bithi's father alleged that his daughter met Hridoy Babu and the member of his trafficking ring via TikTok and they used to shoot Tiktok videos together in the Hatirjheel area.

The gang then lured her into their trap by promising her better jobs abroad and then they trafficked her to India and allegedly forced her into prostitution.

Md Mona said that his daughter Bithi, a 9th grader at BG Press School in Tejgaon, met Hridoy Babu and his gang while going on walks in the Hatijheel area during the lockdowns. They used to shoot TikTok videos together.

On March 17, Bithi told her family that she was going on an evening stroll and fled with the trafficking racket. Her family members searched for her and contacted friends and family, but could not find Bithi.

On June 2, a survivor of TikTok Hridoy's trafficking, named Shanta Afrin gave interviews to various news channels where she mentioned the names of the trafficked girls, including Bithi. Based on the information from the interview, Mona contacted Shanta, showed her Bithi's photo, and confirmed that Bithi was one of the girls trafficked by TikTok Hridoy and his gang.

Shanta stated that she saw Bithi with a few other girls at a house in Anadapura Circle in Bangalore.

She said that Sabuj, Sagar, Rubel and Rahul along with TikTok Hridoy lured Bithi by giving her false pretences of providing her with a high paying job abroad.

There Bithi had been tortured by the gang and was forced into prostitution in different hotels and massage parlours in Bangalore, said Shanta.

After the video clip of a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman being tortured and sexually assaulted went viral on social media, Indian police on May 27 arrested Rifadul Islam Ridoy, also known as Ridoy Babo on social media platform TikTok, along with five other Bangladeshis in Bengaluru.

Bangladesh police then began an investigation and found a transnational racket, involving some Bangladeshis, which trapped victims using TikTok.