Helena Jahangir’s 2 associates arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Helena Jahagir's associates Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Nuri from Gabtoli in the capital on Tuesday.

They were arrested on charges of using digital platforms to spread lies, propaganda, misleading information, defaming important public organisations and public figures, according to RAB sources.

RAB will further brief on arrest at 1 pm at RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar.

Earlier, the elite force arrested Helena Jahangir on Thursday midnight as a huge amount of narcotics and gambling materials were found during hours-long raid in her Gulshan residence.

RAB also found a huge amount of foreign liquor, other narcotics, casino/gambling materials and foreign currencies from the house of the politician, who recently lost the membership of an Awami League subcommittee.