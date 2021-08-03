Helena Jahangir’s 2 associates arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:10 am

Related News

Helena Jahangir’s 2 associates arrested

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:10 am
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Helena Jahagir's associates Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Nuri from Gabtoli in the capital on Tuesday.

They were arrested on charges of using digital platforms to spread lies, propaganda, misleading information, defaming important public organisations and public figures, according to RAB sources. 

RAB will further brief on arrest at 1 pm at RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar.

Earlier, the elite force arrested Helena Jahangir on Thursday midnight as a huge amount of narcotics and gambling materials were found during hours-long raid in her Gulshan residence. 

RAB also found a huge amount of foreign liquor, other narcotics, casino/gambling materials and foreign currencies from the house of the politician, who recently lost the membership of an Awami League subcommittee. 

Top News

arrest / Helena Jahangir / associate / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

18h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

18h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house