Missing Rangpur 'preacher' Abu Twa-Ha returns  

Four people, including the missing Abu Twa-Ha, have been found. He returned to his home in Rangpur after Fazr prayer, said his lawyer Barrister M Sarwar Hossain

Rangpur 'preacher' Abu Twa-Ha Muhammad Adnan, who remained missing for eight days, has returned safely. 

Abu Twa-Ha's brother in-law Abu Hanif confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Friday. 

He along with Muhit, who was also missing, returned to Rangpur, said Hanif.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Crime Division of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Abu Maruf Hossain said that Abu Twa-Ha has been rescued. 

There is no more information right now. The details will be informed in a press briefing, he said. 

Four people, including the missing Abu Twa-Ha, have been found. He returned to his home in Rangpur after Fazr prayer, said his lawyer Barrister M Sarwar Hossain. 

Islamic 'Preacher' Md Afsanul Adnan popularly known as Abu Twa-Ha Muhammad Adnan, and his three companions reportedly went missing on 10 June.

His family had made contact with him for the last time after their arrival in Dhaka's Gabtali area from Rangpur on the day. 

Adnan's mother Azeda Begum filed a general diary in this regard.

