Protests at different places condemn attacks on Hindus

Demonstration in Faridpur against the attacks on Hindus. Photo: TBS

Members of the Hindu community staged protests in different districts today (11 August), condemning the reported attacks and crimes against minority communities across the country following the fall of the Awami League-led government.

In Bogura, thousands of people from the Hindu community held a human chain at Satmatha this noon.

The programme was organised by the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, and Sanatani Jagoron Mancha.

The protesters demanded swift justice, compensation, and an end to the violence against the Hindu community.

Speakers expressed deep shock and outrage over the reported attacks, torture, and vandalism of Hindu temples.

They demanded that the government take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Hindu community.

In Sylhet, thousands of people from Hindu community rallied today to protest recent attacks on their community across Bangladesh.

Protests at Sylhet. Photo: TBS

Demonstrators began gathering in the Chauhatta Shaheed Minar area from midday, with crowds swelling to occupy over half a kilometre of the main road by 2:30pm.

Speakers at the rally stated that since the resignation of the previous government, Hindu homes, businesses, and temples have been attacked, vandalised, and looted nationwide.

They criticised the administration for failing to prevent this violence, leading to widespread fear and insecurity among Hindus throughout the country.

In Khulna, students of Hindu community organized a rally protesting the attacks on Hindus.

The protesters also presented their 8-point demand including forming tribunal to punish the perpetrators, enacting law to ensure safety for minority people and constituting a ministry on minority people's affairs.

Protests at Khulna. Photo: TBS

At the rally, Biman Bihari Roy Amit, Khulna District President of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad, said, "On 5 August, a group of miscreants attacked my house. They broke the main gate and attempted to enter. When they failed to get inside, they vandalised the exterior of the house instead."

He claimed that at least 20 houses of Hindus were attacked in Jorakol Bazar area.

Protesters vowed to continue the movement until the safety for Hindu community is ensured.

In Faridpur, a rally and demonstration procession was held condemning the reported attacks on minority communities.

Faridpur Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Parishad, Faridpur District Puja Udjapan Parishad, and Faridpur Minority Oikya Morcha organised the rally in front of the Press Club at 3:30pm.

Speakers at the rally said since 5 August, there has been widespread vandalism and arson targeting temples, idols, Hindu homes, and businesses across the country.