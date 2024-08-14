Fakhrul urges minority community not to heed rumours

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon the minority communities, including Hindus, not to be swayed by rumours.

"We stand by your side at all times," he assured the minority communities while speaking at a press briefing at his village home in Thakurgaon today (14 August).

The BNP leader also claimed that the recent gathering of Hindus near Thakurgaon border areas to enter India was a "staged drama".

Fearing attacks following Sheikh Hasina's ouster, several hundred Hindus gathered near two border areas of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh on 7 August.

"The events in Thakurgaon since 5 August are political in nature and not related to religious or communal issues," Fakhrul said.

He further said, "No incidents have occurred in Thakurgaon that would suggest minorities are being persecuted. Instead, it appears that individuals from the ousted government are orchestrating and spreading false narratives through staged events."

However, Mirza Fakhrul acknowledged that isolated incidents might occur in one or two locations.