Attacks on Hindu families in Barishal: Prior enmity, land dispute behind most incidents

At least 10 Hindu families have been attacked across the Barishal division, according to local representatives, political leaders, and Hindu religious organisations.

Three families in Jhalakathi, two in Patuakhali, one in Bhola's Tajumaddin, two in Pirojpur, and two in Barishal city have reportedly been attacked since 5 August.

Most of the victim families are affiliated with Awami League politics. However, the victims claimed that the attacks were driven by local disputes and previous enmity, exacerbated by recent political changes.

Thousands of Hindu families reside in Bhimruli Union of Jhalakathi Sadar Upazila. Recently, miscreants vandalised a tea stall in the area and looted Tk36,000, a mobile phone, and several packs of cigarettes.

Local residents reported that the vandalism no other houses or businesses in the area were attacked other than the tea stall.

Shankar Banerjee, president of Kirtipasha Union Awami League in Jhalakathi, said his home was looted on 5 August.

"Along with stealing various items, the attackers slaughtered my goat and two cows, which were then openly cooked in the market," he said.

Banerjee claimed that none of his family members are involved in politics.

He suspects the attack was retaliation for his decision not to support Sultan Khan, a candidate in the sadar upazila parishad polls held in June.

"Sultan's nephew led the attack on my house," said Banarjee.

Former Laikathi Union Parishad member Lakhman Das of Patuakhali Sadar Upazila claimed that his house was robbed on the night of 5 August.

Lakhman, a former general secretary of the Awami League, alleged that the perpetrators were individuals known to him, exploiting a local dispute.

Another incident of house vandalism occurred in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali. However, no members of the affected family were willing to speak about it.

Locally, it has been confirmed that the family was involved in Awami League politics.

Meanwhile, incidents of house vandalism occurred in both Indurkani and Swarupkathi upazilas of Pirojpur district.

In Swarupkathi, a member of the family which was attacked claimed some people attacked his house, looted gold ornaments and cash on 5 August as he was a supporter of Awami League.

He claimed that a political dispute with another local group led to the attack on his house.

Several Hindu youths were beaten in Golakpur village of Shambhupur Union in Bhola's Tajumuddin Upazila. One of the victims stated that the conflict arose from a land dispute with another local group.

"On the day of the incident, amid political unrest, the group assaulted them at Khaserhat bazaar over previous enmity," said the young man wishing not to be named..

There were reports of attacks on two houses in Bakerganj and Banaripara upazilas of Barishal district. In Banaripara upazila, a family reported that a long-standing political dispute with a former parliament member led to the incident. On the night of the attack, their home was ransacked, and the perpetrators were familiar to them.

Advocate Karthik Dutta, president of Bangladesh Hindu Parishad's Jhalakathi unit, said his office in Jhalakathi sadar was vandalised on 5 August. However, he clarified that his house was not attacked.

A senior divisional leader from another Hindu community organisation stated that most of the recent incidents are linked to Awami League politics in the area.

He claimed that ordinary Hindu families, who are not involved in politics, have not been targeted in these attacks.