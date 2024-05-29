ACC begins investigation into ex-IGP Benazir's assets abroad

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into whether former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members possess any assets abroad.

A letter was sent to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday (28 May) to initiate a search for any overseas assets in their names, an ACC source confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the sources, the commission suspects that Benazir's family may be involved in money laundering abroad, following allegations that the former police chief amassed substantial assets beyond his known holdings.

The commission has requested the BFIU to provide documentation of Benazir's assets in Dubai, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

Additionally, the BFIU had asked to send Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLAR), an agreement between countries to exchange information for enforcing public or criminal laws, to these countries.

Several high-level ACC sources have confirmed that the aforementioned countries have been contacted through the BFIU, seeking information on the Benazir family's wealth.

Earlier yesterday (28 May), ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told TBS, "If illegal assets outside of his and his family's known income are found in those countries, the ACC will follow legal procedures to seize and confiscate them."

Whether Benazir Ahmed will be arrested depends on the decision of the investigating officers, the lawyer added.

"If necessary, the investigating officer will ask the court to impose a ban on Benazir's foreign travel. If more illegal assets are discovered during the investigation, an application to seize and confiscate them will follow," he said.

Benazir's tenure

Benazir Ahmed served as the Inspector General of Police from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Prior to this, he held positions as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Benazir Ahmed was among those sanctioned by the US in December 2021 for alleged human rights violations while he was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh.

Following the publication of a news report concerning Benazir's assets, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, an independent member of parliament for Habiganj 4 constituency, urged the ACC to investigate the matter.

However, as the ACC did not respond, Sumon sought directions from the High Court to investigate the corruption allegations. Subsequently, another lawyer filed a separate petition on the same matter.

The High Court heard both petitions and instructed the ACC to submit a follow-up report within a month.

Subsequently, on 23 April, the ACC secretary informed the media that a committee had been formed to investigate Benazir's assets outside of known income.

Why is legal action so late?

In response to a query regarding whether the ACC initiated legal proceedings against Benazir following media reports, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told TBS, "The commission operates independently and action was taken only upon the ACC becoming aware of Benazir's undisclosed wealth. Verifying the information published by the media took some time before the investigation could commence."

He said the next step in the investigation process is to file a case. Subsequently, if deemed necessary, Benazir can be arrested.

"The ACC is diligently following every legal procedure, ensuring no disruption in the process, and preventing any interference," Khurshid Alam added.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), "The matter of taking legal action so late is quite disappointing. The ACC is supposed to be an independent institution and should initiate these actions on its own. However, there is a question of whether they can decide what to investigate or if they need approval.

"Many senior government officials are now saying that the government's leadership supports the action against Benazir. With measures now in place, the investigation and subsequent trial will hopefully be completed quickly," he added.

Court orders seizure of assets

Following a petition filed by the ACC on 19 May, a Dhaka court ordered the disclosure of all properties listed in 119 documents under Benazir and his family members' names.

Previously, in response to another petition on 23 May, the same Dhaka court ordered the seizure of 345 bighas of property listed in 83 documents under Benazir and his family members' names. The ACC stated in the court application that these lands are situated in Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar areas.

ACC lawyers said the assets were being confiscated as part of the investigation into the acquisition of assets beyond Benazir's known holdings.

The court also ordered the seizure of 276 bighas of land registered under Benazir Ahmed and his wife Zeeshan Mirza's names in Satpara Dumuria Mauza of Madaripur Rajoir upazila.

Furthermore, four companies under his family members' names, as well as partial shares in 15 companies, have been instructed for seizure.

In total, approximately 621 bighas of land owned by Benazir and his family members have been ordered for confiscation. Most of these lands are owned by Benazir's wife, Zeeshan Mirza, with about 521 bighas of land registered in her name.

According to the ACC's court application, the acquisition of 621 bighas of land, establishment of companies, and purchase of shares in 15 companies occurred between May 2020 and August 2022.