Irregularities in train ticket sales: HC stays Tk2 lakh fine on Shohoz 

The High Court on Sunday stayed the fine of Tk2 lakh imposed on Shohoz.com by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection on the charge of negligence in selling tickets for the Bangladesh Railway (BR).

On 20 July, the directorate slapped the fine on the e-ticketing platform after finding evidence of mismanagement.

It had earlier organised a hearing after receiving a complaint from Mohiuddin Rony, a fourth-year student of theatre and performance studies at Dhaka University, over irregularities in ticket sales by Shohoz.com.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Liton asked the authorities concerned to explain why the fine should not be declared illegal.

Acting upon a writ petition by Shohoz.com, the bench asked four persons including the commerce secretary and the director general of the consumer rights directorate to come up with their explanations within the next four weeks.

Earlier on 26 July, Barrister Tanjib-ul Alam moved the writ petition on behalf of Shohoz.com.

At yesterday's hearing, he stood for his client while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

Tanjib-ul Alam told the media that Shohoz.com will not have to pay the fine until the rule is settled.

Meanwhile, Shohoz claimed there was no negligence while providing it's services.

In a statement, the company said service was provided to Mohiuddin Rony following the terms and conditions mentioned on the ticketing website of the Bangladesh Railway (www.eticket.railway.gov.bd).

Later, Mohiuddin Rony suspended his movement against various irregularities of the Bangladesh Railway and for meeting his six-point demand after a meeting with the high officials of Bangladesh Railway including the railways' secretary and the director general at the Rail Bhaban.