2 cases filed against Bagerhat Municipal mayor for embezzling Tk2.26cr

Two separate cases were filed against 17 people, including the Bagerhat Municipality Mayor, Khan Habibur Rahman, for embezzling around Tk 2.26crore.

Both cases were filed against them on Thursday by the Assistant Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Khulna, Tarun Kanti Ghosh, for hiring people illegally, and for embezzling money allotted for building an Abahani Sports Complex and Diabetes Hospital.

ACC Deputy Director Nazmul Hasan confirmed that the cases had been filed.

According to the case statement, Dipu Das and 16 others were hired as pump operators without any recruitment notice and without following the recruitment rules of local government ministry. Tk 1.26crore was embezzled from 3 March, 2017 to 25 July, 2020 and the case was filed against 17 people, including Bagerhat Municipal Mayor Khan Habibur Rahman, the principal accused.

Several others prosecuted in the case are: Dipu Das, Asaduzzaman, Jyoti Debnath, Maruf Billah, Shahidul Islam, Sharmin Akhter Banani, Hasan Majhi, Hasna Akhter, Md. Jilani, Tania, Arpoob Kumar Roy, Mehedi Hasan, Saudi Karim, Parveen Akhter and Setu Pal. All of them were former employees of the municipal council.

The other case was filed against Mayor Habibur Rahman and Secretary of Magura Municipal Council Rezaul Karim, for embezzling Tk 1crore without executing any substantive work on a two crore taka project.

According to the case statement, Tk 2 crore was allocated for the construction of a Bagerhat Diabetic Hospital and Abahani Sports Complex. The municipal mayor did not do the construction work and embezzled Tk 1crore from the allotted money.