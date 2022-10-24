Coastal people evacuated, districts without power as cyclone Sitrang landfalls

The authorities evacuated thousands of people from 13 coastal districts by Monday evening, according to officials, as cyclone Sitrang was approaching from the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone was expected to make landfall in Bangladesh early Tuesday with wind-speed gusting up to 93 kilometres per hour and flooding coastal areas with tidal surge, according to the meteorological office on Monday evening.

More than 73,000 volunteers had been deployed to bring people to cyclone shelters, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman told journalists on Monday afternoon.

He said there is nothing much to worry about the approaching cyclone as it is unlikely to be a superstorm.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The tip of the cyclone hit the coast of Bangladesh on Monday evening – triggering gale winds and rainfall in the southern districts, according to meteorologists. At least two people – one in Khulna and one in Narail – died as the cyclonic storm ripped through villages.

The disaster also left around 45 lakh people in the southern districts and Dhaka without electricity.

From Monday morning, all the eight divisions had been witnessing torrential rains as the cyclone was approaching the coastal belt. The Business Standard district correspondents reported that coastal rivers in Bhola, Barguna, Khulna, and Barishal areas turned severely turbulent.

The authorities suspended launch services and other inland water traffics, postponed air traffic in three airports and cancelled leave of all inland water transport staffers.

State Minister Md Enamur Rahman on Monday mentioned that 13 coastal districts that fall on the path of the cyclone may face higher calamities.

The districts are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni.

Of them, Enamur said Barguna and Patuakhali are more exposed to the risks.

For the district, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department raised the danger signal to level 7 on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, Mostofa Kamal Polash, a Canada-based Bangladeshi climate researcher who was tracking the cyclone, also predicted that all the districts of Barishal divisions, Chattogram district, Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla will be more susceptible to the cyclone.

The Business Standard district correspondents reported that embankments at Koyra upazila's Harinkhola and Gatirgheri areas were damaged due to high tides and rains.

AKM Tahmidul Islam, additional chief engineer (southwestern zone) of the Water Development Board, said, "The water level of the rivers in the southern region may rise by 2 to 3 feet than the usual. As a result, the dams might get overflooded in some areas."

Executive Engineer of Khulna Water Development Board Ashraful Alam said, "Embankments at Dacope upazila in Khulna are weak at some points. But we are trying to deal with the disaster for now."

Amirul Azad, a senior meteorologist at Khulna Met Office, said around 65 mm of rainfall was recorded in Khulna from 6am to 12pm on Monday.

The meteorologist said Mongla and Payra seaports were asked to hoist danger signal number 7 and Chattogram seaport and Cox's Bazar to hoist danger signal number 6. At Mongla port, loading and unloading of goods were suspended due to the cyclone.

South-eastern beach town Cox's Bazar reported moderate rains coupled with gusty winds from Monday morning. People in Saint Martin's Island and Shahpari Island said the winds blew many of their kancha houses, as 15 fishing trawlers anchored at Saint Martin's Island capsized.

Saint Martin's Island Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said they were bringing people to the cyclone shelters.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid said they were closely monitoring the cyclone situation at Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Teknaf and Shahpari Island.

Mobarak Hossain Majumder, public relations officer of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said ships at sea have been asked not to move until further notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Monday afternoon suspended air traffic at Barishal, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram airport.

CAAB Member (Management and Planning) Air Commodore Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury said they have taken adequate measures to cushion the cyclone fallouts at the airports.

The West Zone Power Distribution Company and the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board are responsible for electricity supply to the southern part of the country.

Azharul Islam, managing director of the power distribution company, told The Business Standard on Monday evening that the storm damaged distribution lines in various places.

"Power supply has been cut off in five districts with around 1.25 lakh customers. Our staff are in the field to repair the lines quickly," he added.

Rafiqul Islam, director (Technical) of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, said they had to suspend the power supply to at least 44 lakh customers till Monday evening.

"Most of the coastal areas are experiencing rain with gale winds. Therefore, power supply has been suspended in those areas," he added.