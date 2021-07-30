Cleaning activities need to become social movement: DNCC Mayor 

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today said the public need to transform cleaning activities into a social movement for a better city.

"We all have to clean our homes spontaneously every Saturday at 10am for 10 minutes to stop Aedes mosquito breeding," he said while attending a virtual meeting on DNCC activities from Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan.

He noted that he himself will clean his homestead and broadcast it from his Facebook page Saturday.

The DNCC mayor also called on city dwellers to clean their homes at the same time and share on Facebook.

"People from all walks of life must come forward to prevent Aedes mosquitoes, dengue and chikungunya, and keep their homes and surroundings clean," he added.

He further said DNCC is conducting public awareness activities in 54 wards of 10 regions simultaneously from 27 July to 7 August including 10 days of mosquito eradication campaign except Friday.



