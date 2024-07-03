Smart bus services inaugurated for students' safe transport

Pilot smart school bus service launched for students of Banani Bidyaniketan School and College on 3 July. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Dhaka North City Corporation has launched a pilot smart school bus service for students of Banani Bidyaniketan School and College.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury inaugurated this service today (3 July).

Why it matters:

This initiative aims to tackle Dhaka's traffic congestion while prioritising student safety. The service includes features like CCTV cameras for real-time surveillance, a student tracking system for added security, and a dedicated mobile application that allows parents to monitor their children's location during commutes.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What was said:

Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam sees this programme as a solution to two pressing issues.

"Our aim is to reduce traffic jams in Dhaka city by bringing students under bus service. It also ensures the safe commuting of students to and from their educational institutes," he told TBS.

Banani Bidyaniketan Assistant Headmaster Md Enamul Hoque expressed optimism about the initiative.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

"We have received enough student applications to fill the three buses allocated to us. If more students are interested, we will increase the number of buses," he said.

BRTC Deputy General Manager (Operation) Sukdev Dhali said, "We are renting three buses to Banani Bidyaniketan as per the agreement. Each bus has 75 seats. We can also provide buses to other educational institutions if they are interested in participating in the programme," he said.

The bigger picture:

Three double-decker buses provided by the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will operate on three fixed routes designed for efficient student pick-up and drop-off. Each bus has a capacity of 75 students, offering ample space for comfortable commutes.

The service comes at a cost of Tk800-1,200 per student per month. To ensure accessibility, the city corporation has constructed dedicated school bus stops at 39 locations throughout the city and will provide additional financial support to keep the programme viable.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The BRTC is offering the school a significant discount on rental fees compared to other transportation services. Additionally, to prioritise the safety of younger children, students in grades 3 and above will be given first preference for enrollment.

This is Dhaka's second attempt at implementing a school bus service. A previous programme launched in 2011 was discontinued after a few months.

Zoom in:

Traffic experts believe that school-related trips significantly contribute to congestion on major roads. The situation is further exacerbated by the limited space dedicated to traffic flow in the city, which currently sits at less than 6% of its total area.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The other side:

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Institute of Planners suggests a route-based system as a future consideration.

The organisation's President Adil Mohammed Khan said not every school has the resources for individual services. Route-based systems will benefit all and ease congestion.