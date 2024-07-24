Dhaka North mayor holds coordination meeting with councillors to prepare list of victims

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has held a coordination meeting with general and reserved ward councillors to create a list of victims of the recent violence in the DNCC area.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Bajlur Rahman and General Secretary SA Mannan Kochi were present at the coordination meeting.

The meeting was held at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday at 5pm.

At the meeting, the councillors informed that during the violence, common people were widely affected in different areas. Some were even seriously injured.

They called upon the mayor to stand by the affected people on behalf of DNCC.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, in his speech assured everyone of all possible cooperation by creating a list of the victims.

The DNCC mayor called for everyone to unite and build a united resistance to stop any kind of anarchy.

The mayor said, "Anti-national terrorists have carried out this barbaric destruction with the aim of harming the lives and property of the people. They have burned and destroyed public property. They have attacked and injured many people. We must raise our voice against these terrorists."

