Dhaka North mayor holds coordination meeting with councillors to prepare list of victims

Bangladesh

UNB
24 July, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 11:15 pm

Related News

Dhaka North mayor holds coordination meeting with councillors to prepare list of victims

UNB
24 July, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 11:15 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: Collected
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: Collected

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has held a coordination meeting with general and reserved ward councillors to create a list of victims of the recent violence in the DNCC area.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Bajlur Rahman and General Secretary SA Mannan Kochi were present at the coordination meeting.

The meeting was held at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday at 5pm. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the meeting, the councillors informed that during the violence, common people were widely affected in different areas. Some were even seriously injured. 

They called upon the mayor to stand by the affected people on behalf of DNCC.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, in his speech assured everyone of all possible cooperation by creating a list of the victims. 

The DNCC mayor called for everyone to unite and build a united resistance to stop any kind of anarchy.

The mayor said, "Anti-national terrorists have carried out this barbaric destruction with the aim of harming the lives and property of the people. They have burned and destroyed public property. They have attacked and injured many people. We must raise our voice against these terrorists."
 

DNCC / Anti-quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

3h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

11h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos