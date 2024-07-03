Police being modernised with scientific knowledge: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun inaugurates the International Police Research and Innovation Center (IPRIC) at Police Staff College Bangladesh in city's Mirpur on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Police is being developed and modernised with scientific knowledge and advanced technology to meet the challenges of the 21st century, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today (3 July).

"The Prime Minister expressed her determination to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh in 2041. A smart Bangladesh requires smart policing. IPRIC will play an important role in building smart policing, the IGP said while addressing the inauguration session of the International Police Research and Innovation Center (IPRIC) at Police Staff College Bangladesh in city's Mirpur this afternoon.

Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh Additional IGP Mallik Fakhrul Islam presided over the event where additional IGPs, researchers from various universities and college faculties were present.

The chief of Bangladesh Police noted that IPRIC will act as a beacon in the field of research and development, which will guide the continuous education and adaptation of Bangladesh Police.

The Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh Mallick Fakhrul Islam said the IPRIC will work on research and innovation in the field of global policing.

He said that Police Staff College Bangladesh is working as a partner with various domestic and international institutions. The establishment of IPRIC will open new horizons of cooperation and coordination in this regard.