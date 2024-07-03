Police being modernised with scientific knowledge: IGP

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:37 pm

Related News

Police being modernised with scientific knowledge: IGP

UNB
03 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:37 pm
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun inaugurates the International Police Research and Innovation Center (IPRIC) at Police Staff College Bangladesh in city&#039;s Mirpur on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: UNB
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun inaugurates the International Police Research and Innovation Center (IPRIC) at Police Staff College Bangladesh in city's Mirpur on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Police is being developed and modernised with scientific knowledge and advanced technology to meet the challenges of the 21st century, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today (3 July).

"The Prime Minister expressed her determination to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh in 2041. A smart Bangladesh requires smart policing. IPRIC will play an important role in building smart policing, the IGP said while addressing the inauguration session of the International Police Research and Innovation Center (IPRIC) at Police Staff College Bangladesh in city's Mirpur this afternoon.

Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh Additional IGP Mallik Fakhrul Islam presided over the event where additional IGPs, researchers from various universities and college faculties were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief of Bangladesh Police noted that IPRIC will act as a beacon in the field of research and development, which will guide the continuous education and adaptation of Bangladesh Police.

The Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh Mallick Fakhrul Islam said the IPRIC will work on research and innovation in the field of global policing.

He said that Police Staff College Bangladesh is working as a partner with various domestic and international institutions. The establishment of IPRIC will open new horizons of cooperation and coordination in this regard.

Top News

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun / International Police Research and Innovation Center (IPRIC) / Police Staff College Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

3h | Panorama
Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

8h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

52m | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

1h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

2h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

22m | Videos