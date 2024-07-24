Miscreants to be brought book wherever they are: IGP

Law enforcement agencies will bring the miscreants to book wherever they are for their misdeeds, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today (24 July).

"Three police personnel were killed while they were performing their duty to protect the countrymen," he said while giving financial assistance to the families of three dead police personnel at the Police Headquarters.

The IGP said Bangladesh police are always alert for the protection of the country's people. He assured the family members of the three dead police families that every member of Bangladesh police will remain beside them.

He also hoped that every people of Bangladesh will also live in peace as Bangladesh police will remain beside them.

The dead police members were Md Masud Parvez Bhuiyan, Md Moktadir and Md Giyash Uddin.