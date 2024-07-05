Govt extends IGP Mamun's tenure by another year

The government has extended the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun's tenure by another year.

The announcement came in a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration today (5 July).

On 30 September 2022, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun first took the charge as the country's 31st IGP.

Prior to assuming the new responsibility, he served the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as its director general.

He replaced Benazir Ahmed.

On 9 January last year, the government extended IGP Mamun's tenure until 11 July 2024 on a contract basis.

It was the first record of extension of any IGP's tenure and now he gets one more year.