City polls: 83% of centres in Barishal, 56% in Khulna identified as risky

Voting in Barishal and Khulna city polls is set to take place on Monday with 83% of polling centres in Barishal and 56% of centres in Khulna marked as risky by the Election Commission.

A total of 345 candidates are vying for different positions in the two city corporations, including 12 candidates competing for the mayoral post alone.

In Khulna, 180 candidates will contest the city poll, while in Barishal, the number stands at 165. All candidates are eager for a strong presence of voters to cast their votes in favour of their preferred candidate.

The electioneering came to an end at Saturday midnight, without any major issues or allegations in both city.

Meanwhile, all types of vehicular movement and outsiders staying in the cities will not be allowed from Sunday midnight without any emergency.

In this election, as the BNP is not participating, they have been discouraging voters from casting their votes.

Meanwhile, in both city corporations, a few individuals have faced disciplinary action for violating the electoral code of conduct, and there have been recent arrests made to prevent any disruption of law and order on Election Day.

In a meeting with candidates in Barishal, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal emphasised the importance of a level playing field for all candidates and reassured voters that they would be able to cast their votes freely.

CEC stated that the EC's main objective is to ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote without fear or interference. The focus is on upholding voters' rights, regardless of the candidates they choose to support.

Similarly, in Khulna, the CEC reiterated the commitment to ensure a level playing field, emphasising equal opportunities for all candidates, and a free, fair, and impartial election.

In line with his comments, no major allegations of breaking the level playing field have been reported thus far by any of the candidates.

The CEC also highlighted the central monitoring of the voting process through CCTV cameras.

However, the Election Commission's track record in the Gazipur city poll has instilled confidence that it will fulfill its promise and carry out its duty to enable voters to exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, for voting day, the EC has identified more than half of the centres in both city corporations as risky, prompting the deployment of extra law enforcers to ensure a secure voting environment.

Additionally, approximately 3,450 CCTV cameras will be installed inside the voting centres in two cities to ensure a smooth voting process.

The Election Commissioners will closely monitor the voting proceedings throughout the day via the cameras and take necessary action if any irregularities are found.

Meanwhile, campaigns are currently underway in Sylhet and Rajshahi, as these cities are gearing up for the city polls scheduled to be held on 21 June.



83% centres vulnerable in Barishal



Out of the total 126 centres, around 83% or 105 centres in Barishal city are identified as risky, highlighting the need for heightened security measures.

In each risky centre, 20 law enforcers will be deployed while 18 will be in other voting centres.



"To ensure the safety and security on voting day, approximately 4,400 policemen and a contingent of Ansar members will be deployed," said Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will also be deployed to bolster security arrangements. Furthermore, 150 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members will be on high alert on Election Day.

The city polls in Barishal will witness fierce competition, with seven candidates vying for the mayoral post. Alongside, 116 candidates are contesting for councilor posts while 42 women candidates for reserved wards.



56% centres vulnerable in Khulna



There are 289 centres in Khulna, of which 56% or 161 centres are "important (risky)".



"In the risky centres, 19 law enforcers and in the normal centres 17 personnel will be deployed," Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said.

Besides, there will be 71 mobile patrol teams, 20 additional mobile teams, striking forces, and standby forces in each police station. As well as, BGB and RAB members will also be in the field on Election Day.

Some five mayoral candidates are contesting in Khulna city polls. Besides, 136 candidates are contesting for the post of councilors in 31 general wards while 39 for the women councilor posts in 10 reserved wards.

Our reporters from Khulna and Barishal contributed to this report