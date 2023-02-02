Case against Rozina Islam: Prominent citizens raise concerns over 'naraji' petition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

Case against Rozina Islam: Prominent citizens raise concerns over 'naraji' petition

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:11 pm
Journalist Rozina Islam
Journalist Rozina Islam

Twenty prominent citizens have expressed their concern over a "naraji" petition the health ministry filed rejecting the final report in the case against Prothom Alo's special correspondent Rozina Islam.

In a statement Thursday (2 February), they said none of the sections of the Official Secrets Act of 1923, under which the ministry filed the case, could be applied to a professional journalist.

According to the statement, while performing her professional duties on 17 May 2021, journalist Rozina Islam was detained at the Secretariat, and reportedly harassed and tortured for about six hours. Later, she was handed over to Shahbagh police station. The health ministry filed a case against Rozina and she was sent to jail. After six days, she was released on bail by a court order.

According to the Official Secrets Act of 1923, taking any information over a prohibited government site or area is punishable by law.

But the health ministry is not a prohibited or secret place and there is no legal bar to journalists taking information from there for their professional work, the statement argued.

On 23 January, a Dhaka court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to further investigate the case against Rozina when the plaintiff filed a "naraji" petition seven months after the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) submitted a final report in the case, stating that no material was found to support the allegations leveled against her.

The investigating officer then applied to exempt Rozina Islam from the case, suggesting that the charges brought against her were not proven.

Condemning the latest move, the eminent citizens said the Ministry of Health continued to harass the woman journalist while she was performing her professional duties, even after the police investigation could not prove the complaint to be true.

"We believe this behavior of the Ministry of Health is a threat to independent journalism," they said in the statement calling for a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

The signatories include Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, Justice MA Matin, Ronak Jahan, Kazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmad, Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque, Parveen Hasan, Ramendu Majumder, Wahiduddin Mahmud, Mamunur Rashid, Mainul Islam, Syed Manjurul Islam, Abul Momen, Anu Muhammad, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Shahriar Kabir, JI Khan Panna, MM Akash, Syeda Rizwana Hassan, Sanjeev Drang, and Tanjim Uddin Khan

Journalist Rozina Islam received the Free Press Award in 2021 from the Netherlands as the "Best Indomitable Courage" and the "Anti-Corruption Champions Award 2022" of the US State Department last year.

Top News

Journalist Rozina Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

12h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

14h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

14h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

4h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

2h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

5h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane