Candlelight vigil in Ctg in memory of workers killed in workplace accidents

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 09:42 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two labour organisations in Chattogram observed a candlelight vigil on Saturday in memory of 238 workers killed in workplace accidents in the port city in 2022.

Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) and Youth Trade Union Network, Chattogram organised the programme in the Cheragi intersection area of the city at 6.30pm.

Labour leaders said workers in the country are losing their lives due to frequent accidents at the workplace. Many workers are living dehumanised lives with permanent disabilities after accidents.

They further said that although the negligence of the owners and government officials concerned was proved in accidents in various factories including Tazreen Fashion, Rana Plaza, Sezan Juice, SS Power Plant and BM Container Depot, no one has ever been subjected to exemplary punishment.

According to the BILS, in 2022, 49 workers in the transport sector, 35 in the construction sector and seven workers in the shipbreaking sector lost their lives in workplace accidents in Chattogram.

Labour leader Ujjal Biswas, advocate Md Iqbal Hossain, MA Nazim Uddin, chairman of BILS-LRSC and president of Nationalist Labour Party, Chattogram delivered speeches at the programme.

BILS's official Rizwanur Rahman Khan, Iftekhar Kamal Khan, joint secretary of Trade Union Centre Chattogram district committee, Sramik League leader Syed Ahmed Badal, and Fazlul Kabir Mintu were present at the event among others.

Comments

