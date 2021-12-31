538 die in workplace accidents in 2021: Survey

At least 538 workers were killed in 399 workplace accidents across the country in 2021, according to a survey.

The Safety and Rights Society (SRS) unveiled the survey report in Dhaka on Friday.

According to the survey, the highest number of deaths occurred in the transport sector with the death of 150 workers in road crashes.

The number of deaths in workplace accidents has increased last year (2021) although many workers could not work for five months from April to August due to various restrictions-- including lay off.

In 2020, the number of workplace accidents was 373, claiming 432 workers' lives.

The report indicates that in the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of workplace accidents and death of workers both were more than the previous year.

The most dreadful incident was the fire at the Shezan Juice Factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj, where 52 workers were burnt to death, according to the survey report.

Besides, five workers were killed in a fire at Romana Rubber Factory in the capital's Soarighat area while five others died in a fire at a plastic factory in Santahar, Bogura.

The report did not include the deaths of workers outside the workplace or in road accidents on the way to or returning from workplaces. However, on-duty transport workers who were killed in road accidents have been counted in this survey.

Some 138 workers were also killed in the construction sector accidents while 112 workers died in the manufacturing sector (like garment, plastic factory, ship breaking, steel /re-rolling mill).

Besides, 86 workers died in the service sector (workplaces like hotels, workshops, power supply organisations) while 52 workers in the agriculture sector.

Sekendar Ali Mina, executive director of SRS, said the consecutive second year of Covid-19 was not at all a blessing for the workers. Many of them had lost their jobs and many became the victims of accidents when they were on-duty.

Negligence and incapability of the authorities concerned for ensuring safety are the main causes of accidents, he added.

To ensure workplace safety for the vulnerable groups, government and private initiatives should be further strengthened, Sekendar Ali recommends.

During the study, the organisation observed most of the electrocutions occurred while workers were doing electrical work without taking any safety measure, repairing torn wires by temporary joining, operating machinery carelessly, working under the overhead electric line and iron rods carried by construction workers came into contact with live electric lines and for enormous negligence by both the workers and the employers.

Lack of fire extinguishing system, emergency exit and non-approval of the department concerned to run the factory and unskilled workforce were the reasons for fire accidents, the survey also found.

SRS prepared the report based on the information collected from different sources-- including media reports-- from January to December 2021.