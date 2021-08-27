Call to ensure nutritious food supply at wet markets amid Covid-19

Experts have called for taking necessary steps for ensuring the supply of nutritious foods at wet markets in cities amid the Covid-19 epidemic as it is important to keep wet markets clean to face the pandemic's challenge.

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland based development organisation, organised a discussion titled "Consumer Affiliation Programme for Sanitary Wet Market Model Considering Covid-19 Prevention and Food Safety" on Thursday afternoon in the capital.

The event was aimed at highlighting the importance of the supply of safe food at wet markets and maintaining healthy wet markets through the involvement of consumers during Covid-19.

Dhaka South Chief Executive Officer Md Farid Ahmed, who attended the programme as the chief guest, termed consumer involvement as an effective step for building healthy wet markets. We also have to make farmers aware to ensure the supply of nutritious and safe food at wet markets.

Ten best consumers, selected from two wet markets in the capital, were given awards at the event for providing the best ideas on building safe and healthy wet markets during Covid-19.

Abdul Alim, Member of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, presided over, while GM Reza Sumon, Lead, EATSAFE Project, GAIN Bangladesh, presented the keynote paper.

With financial support from USAID, a project is now under implementation by Unnayan Sangha at two wet markets – Banalota Wet Market, New Market, Dhaka and City Corporation Wet Market in Islambag, Churihatta, Old Dhaka.

The project titled "EatSafe: Evidence and Action Towards Safe, Nutritious Food" is aimed at improving food safety and creating consumer demand for safe nutritious foods in informal markets.

Brigadier Sharif Ahmed, Chief Health Officer of Dhaka South, was present as a special guest.

Babor Ali Mir, Zonal Executive Officer, Zone-3 of Dhaka South; Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, Joint Director General (Health Division) of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments; Prof Rokonuzzaman of Fisheries Department of Dhaka University; Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN Bangladesh; Md Shakhawath Hossain, Director of EatSafe project, Unnayan Sangha; also spoke on the function.