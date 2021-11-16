Business seminar marking the ‘Mujib Year’ held in Tokyo

The Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo organised a business seminar today with the participation of the Presidents, Chief Executives, and General Managers of many renowned Japanese companies who are doing business in Asia and the US. 

Most of them are members of an esteemed organization named the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC), said a press release. 

The business forum was organised as part of the several activities that the Embassy has taken up for the celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2020-2021) and the 50th Anniversary (Golden Jubilee) of Independence of Bangladesh. 

Ambassador Sahabuddin Ahmed welcomed the participants at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the mission. 

In his welcome speech, the Ambassador recalled the memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his efforts in building a war-ravaged country after 1971. 

He outlined, in brief, the excellent economic progress the country made over the last 12 years under the prudent and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Even during the pandemic, due to the pragmatic decisions of the government, the economy remained afloat with a GDP rate of 5.4% in the last FY. 

He invited the Japanese businessmen by saying "Bangladesh is a business and investor-friendly destination providing better opportunities for them to earn more, become winners, and invest further".  
 
Ken Matsuzawa, President of FEC in his remarks thanked Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed and embassy officials for arranging the business forum.

He said, "I heard that Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, risked his life to fight for the independence of Bangladesh. I would like to express my deep respect for the achievements of Mujibur Rahman." 

Matsuzawa hoped that exchanging opinions and open discussion in this forum would create further interest and new opportunities for various businesses in Bangladesh in the fields like IT using AI, health and infectious disease, securities and financial transaction, constructions and in bringing various advanced technologies to the people of Bangladesh.
 
In the seminar titled Bangladesh: A land of Trade and Investment Opportunities" informative presentations were made by the Economic Minister, Syed Nasir Ershad on 'Investment opportunities in IT sector of Bangladesh; Commercial Counsellor, Dr. Ariful Haque on 'Bangladesh: Your Next Investment Destination and Labor Counsellor, Md. Zakir Hossain on " Prospects of Bangladesh as a source of the skilled labor force". 

Deputy Chief of Mission, Shah Asif Rahman thanked all concerned and participating organizations in his closing remarks. 

Md. Shiplu Zaman, First Secretary (Press) of the Embassy coordinated the nicely organised event.
 

