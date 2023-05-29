Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

After Airbus, the American manufacturer Boeing has now offered its latest model aircraft, 787-10 Dreamliner, to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The company sent a letter in this regard to Biman's chairman recently which will be discussed in the board meeting on Tuesday, said Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman.

"As we have a partnership with Boeing, they offer us any new service or model that comes in the market and as part of that they offered their latest model. We already have their 787-9 model passenger aircraft in our fleet," he said.

Earlier, the Biman board took the primary decision to purchase 10 wide-body Airbus aircraft, including two cargo and 8 passenger planes. An agreement was signed between the UK Government and Bangladesh over the airbus purchasie during the prime minister's visit to London this month.

At present, Biman has 21 aircraft mostly dominated by Boeing. There is no Airbus aircraft in Biman's fleet.

The 787-10 Dreamliner is the newest and longest member of the 787 Boeing family.