Biman employees confine officials over demands

Aviation

TBs Report
08 August, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 10:43 pm

A group of employees and workers from various levels of Biman Bangladesh Airlines today confined several officials, demanding promotions, the payment of pandemic-related dues, and the resolution of other outstanding issues.

The protesting employees also demanded the resignation of the national carrier's top officials, including Managing Director Mohammad Jahidul Islam Bhuiyan, who is a bureaucrat and was an additional secretary to the Prime Minister's Office.

They also demand the resignation of Md Naoshad Hossain, chief financial officer (deputy secretary), and Rashed Mehedi, deputy general manager of the legal department.

They started their demonstration from 8am at Biman's head office in Kurmitola and confined some officers there. 

"We are currently held inside. However, our managing director and other administrative officers are not in the office—they left earlier. No untoward incident has occurred," a Biman official said.

The director of administration was among those confined as employees presented their demands. Although the airline has security guards, they are unarmed, and no police or law enforcement personnel were present.

Biman's General Manager (PR) Boshra Islam, said their top officials, including the managing director, were not present during the incident. 

The protestors attempted to block the director of administration but eventually raised their concerns and left, Boshra said. "A meeting was held with the protestors in the afternoon, where they were assured that their demands would be addressed."

