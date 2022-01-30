BMA condemns Mirza Azam MP’s comment on doctors, engineers

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has denounced the derogatory remarks on doctors and engineers made by Mirza Azam MP of Jamalpur-3 constituency recently.

In a press release issued Sunday (30 January), the doctors' organisation said Mirza Azam has degraded the medical community.

"His remarks about doctors are indecent, offensive, defamatory, imaginative and derogatory," read the press release signed by BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Secretary General Dr Md Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury.

In a recent viral video clip on social media, Mirza Azam MP was seen calling Bangladeshi engineers and doctors "thieves".

He reportedly made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion with Jamalpur District Private Clinic and Diagnostic Center Owners Association on 19 January.

Such statements from a responsible figure of Bangladesh Awami League, the leading organisation of the War of Independence, have degraded the medical community that contributed to the war, according to BMA.

The BMA press release further stated, in the 50 years since the war of liberation, the health sector of the country alone has received at least ten accolades from various institutions of the world.

"Such a negative remark can only be made by a dishonest politician," read their statement adding that the ruling party MP wants to catch fish in troubled water.

BMA demanded the immediate withdrawal of the statement made by Mirza Azam MP while seeking intervention of the prime minister to address the matter.