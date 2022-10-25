BMA, Sylhet unit demands quick amendment of tobacco control law to protect public health

A firm tobacco control law is a must to protect public health and prevent non-communicable diseases, said Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Sylhet Unit and National Heart Foundation, Sylhet.

So, the organisation have demanded to complete the amendment process of the Tobacco Control Law quickly.

Speakers made this demand at a discussion meeting titled "Achieving Tobacco-Free Bangladesh Promised by Hon'ble Prime Minister: Progress in Amendment of Tobacco Control Act" organised by BMA Sylhet Unit and National Heart Foundation, Sylhet in Sylhet on 25 October, reads a press release.

Dr Sheikh Md Mahbubus Sobhan, registrar (Clinical Research), National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute presented the keynote in the meeting.

He said, Bangladesh is one of the most tobacco-consuming countries with 3.78 million users. In addition, 3.84 million adults become exposed to secondhand smoke in public places including workplaces and public transport. The use of tobacco products is one of the leading causes of heart disease, cancer, lung disease and many other preventable diseases and deaths. He said that it is necessary to strengthen the tobacco control law to protect public health from the harms of tobacco.

National Professor Brigadier (rtd) Abdul Malik, founder and president of the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest in the meeting. He said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken initiative to amend the existing Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act to protect public health. If this amendment process is completed quickly, it will be very helpful in achieving a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 as promised by the prime minister.

The event was presided over by the General Secretary of National Heart Foundation, Sylhet, Professor Dr Aminur Rahman Lashkar. BMA Central Committee Office Secretary Professor Dr Moha Sheikh Shahid Ullah; Director (Health) of Sylhet Division Dr Himanshu Lal, and Dr SM Shahriar, civil surgeon, Sylhet was present as the special guests.

National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh's Secretary General Professor Khondker Abdul Awal (Rizvi) delivered the welcome speech at the meeting. Among others Prof Dr Mani Lal Aich Litu, Head, Dept of ENT and Head-neck surgery, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, Dr Sheikh Mesbaul Islam, head, Dept. of Respiratory Medicine, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and members of BMA Sylhet Unit and members of National Heart Foundation, Sylhet.