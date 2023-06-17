BMA demands immediate release of two Central Hospital doctors

The Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has demanded immediate release of Dhaka Central Hospital's two doctors, who were arrested on allegations of providing wrong treatment, risking a woman's life and causing the death of a newborn baby.

In a statement issued on Saturday, BMA President Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and BMA Secretary General Dr Md Ihteshamul Haque Chowdhury expressed their profound concern over the doctors' arrests, emphasising that it was done prior to verifying the allegations.

They strongly condemned the preemptive arrest, demanding that the doctors be released without delay.