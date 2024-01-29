Biplab Barua reappointed as PM's special assistant

Barrister Biplab Barua has been reappointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification to this end on Sunday (28 January).

The notification mentioned that he will remain in office in the status of a deputy secretary (highest scale of Grade-5) for the duration of the Prime Minister's term or subject to her satisfaction from the date of his joining on condition of relinquishing relations with other institutions and organizations.

The conditions of the appointment will be fixed by the approved agreement, and this order will come into effect immediately.