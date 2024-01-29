Biplab Barua reappointed as PM's special assistant

Bangladesh

BSS
29 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:45 pm

Related News

Biplab Barua reappointed as PM's special assistant

BSS
29 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina&#039;s Special Assistant Barrister Biplab Barua
File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Special Assistant Barrister Biplab Barua

Barrister Biplab Barua has been reappointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification to this end on Sunday (28 January).

The notification mentioned that he will remain in office in the status of a deputy secretary (highest scale of Grade-5) for the duration of the Prime Minister's term or subject to her satisfaction from the date of his joining on condition of relinquishing relations with other institutions and organizations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The conditions of the appointment will be fixed by the approved agreement, and this order will come into effect immediately.

Top News

Barrister Biplab Barua / PM Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

2h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'Icon of the seas' world's largest cruise ship

'Icon of the seas' world's largest cruise ship

52m | Videos
One Bangladeshi and 22 Indian crew rescued from British tanker

One Bangladeshi and 22 Indian crew rescued from British tanker

1h | Videos
A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

15h | Videos
How the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time?

How the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time?

2h | Videos