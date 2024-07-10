PM holds meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang

Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holds meeting with China government officials during her state visit to Chine on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (10 July) had separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The Bangladesh prime minister had meetings with the Chinese premier in the morning and the Chinese president in the afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The Bangladesh prime minister's bilateral visit to China has formally ended with the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The premier held her last discussions with Xi Jinping in a recent meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

The landmark visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bangladesh in 2016 has elevated bilateral relations to the level of "Strategic Partnership of Cooperation".

The Bangladesh premier also held a delegation-level bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People here this morning.

Following the meeting, Bangladesh and China signed 21 instruments including several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

The MoUs on cooperation in the economic and banking sector, trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructure development, assistance in disaster management, construction of 6th and 9th Bangladesh-China friendship bridges, export of agricultural products from Bangladesh and people-to-people connectivity have been signed.

In her meetings with Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, the entire gamut of bilateral relations alongside the regional and international matters came for discussions.

The issues including Rohingya crisis, and cooperation on business, trade, commerce as well as development dominated the discussions.



The prime minister on Monday afternoon arrived in Beijing on a three-day bilateral visit at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart.

This is the prime minister's fourth visit to China (2010, 2014, 2019, and 2024).

The two countries will celebrate the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations next year.

This visit of the Bangladesh premier to China has taken place within 15 days after her last visit to India from 21-22 June.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited China twice, in 1952 and 1957.

He met with great leaders Mao Zedong and Zhou En Lai.

Following his visit, he wrote a book titled "Amar Dekha Naya Chin," (The New China as I Saw) reflecting his admiration for the Chinese leadership and their policies.