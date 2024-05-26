BIAC's 13th anniversary seminar on 'Investment Dispute Resolution' held

The Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) celebrated its 13th Founding Anniversary on Sunday (26 May) with a seminar held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

This year's seminar, themed "Resolving Investment Dispute: Strategies for Successful Outcome and Need for a Robust ADR Framework," was attended by prominent figures in law and arbitration, reads a press release.

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, advisor to the former caretaker government of Bangladesh, and Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, graced the event as the special guests.

They emphasised the importance of developing a strong Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) framework to effectively resolve investment disputes and also highlighted the government's commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the arbitration landscape in Bangladesh.

Furthermore, they shared valuable insights, emphasising the judiciary's pivotal role in fostering a conducive environment for ADR practices.

The seminar attracted a diverse array of participants, including former justices such as, Justice KM Hassan, and Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain both former chief justice of Bangladesh, Justice Tariq Ul Hakim, former justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, eminent jurist Dr Shahdeen Malik, esteemed member of parliament and founder of Ha-Meem Group, AK Azad, Kamran T Rahman, president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka, as well as prominent lawyers, corporate representatives, government officials, senior executives from banks and insurance companies, academicians, and media personnel.

Nicky Balani, director, Thailand Arbitration Centre, as keynote speaker, discussed strategies for achieving successful outcomes in investment disputes and emphasised the necessity for a robust ADR framework.

Other distinguished speakers echoed his sentiments, underlining the need for continuous improvement in the arbitration process to facilitate efficient and cost-effective dispute resolution.