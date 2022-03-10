BIAC elects new vice chairman

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) has elected Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali as Vice Chairman of the BIAC Board, from 1st March 2022.

Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali was inducted into the board as a member at the 35th meeting of BIAC on 5 March, 2022, upon the nomination of ICC-Bangladesh, one of BIAC's sponsors, said a press release on Thursday (10 March).

Prior to this position, Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali served as BIAC's chief executive officer from October 2015 to 31 January, 2022.

Under his leadership, BIAC has expanded its activities in foreign training sessions, seminars, conferences, arbitration contest and promoting collaborations with regional and international ADR Centres, government organisations, business entities and financial sectors.

According to the media release, the BIAC Board hopes that he, along with fellow board colleagues will render his valuable advice and assistance in the operational aspects of BIAC, while maintaining commitment to its mission.

Among his many assignments in the past, Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali was deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, chairman of Brac Bank, founder chairman of Bkash. He also served as the managing director, Enterprises and Investments of Brac. Currently, Mr Ali is the chairman of AB Bank Ltd.

BIAC is an ADR institution of the country. It is registered as a not-for-profit organisation and commenced operations in April 2011 under a license from the government. The International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Dhaka are founders of BIAC.