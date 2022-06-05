BGMEA seeks damage report from container depot fire

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 10:03 pm

BGMEA seeks damage report from container depot fire

UNB
05 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 10:03 pm
BGMEA seeks damage report from container depot fire

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) sought a damage report from the fire of BM container depot. 
 
"A circular has been issued by BGMEA seeking information in this regard. After receiving all the information, it will be possible to say the amount of damage," said Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice-president of BGMEA, Chittagong. 
 
He told UNB that BM's depot had suffered more damage to export-laden containers, exactly how many such containers have been burnt is not confirmed yet. 
 
The fire is yet to be doused so they cannot estimate exactly the number of containers damaged fully or partially, which may take a week, he said.   
 
Local sources said around 800 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) of containers loaded with export items (RMG products and frozen foods) and 500 imported goods laden containers were damaged. Around 3000 empty containers remained in the container depot. 

Sitakunda Deport Fire

