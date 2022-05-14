BCL leader tortured for not taking coaching classes in Satkhira 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 03:03 pm

Related News

BCL leader tortured for not taking coaching classes in Satkhira 

Victim claims perpetrators are involved with the politics of Jamaat-e-Islam

TBS Report 
14 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 03:03 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A student of the Institute of Health Technology (IHT) in Satkhira was brutally beaten and tortured for refusing to take coaching classes from one of his faculties.

The victim, Solaiman Hossain, is the son of Mohammad Hanif of Baufal upazila of Patuakhali. 

Solaiman is the organising secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Nalta IHT and Medical Assitant Training School (MATS) unit. 

Ripon, a classmate of the victim, said, "Nahid, Rashid and Rana picked up Solaiman from the hostel at around 10pm on Friday. They were following the instructions of Saeed Hasan, a faculty of IHT's radiology department. 

"Nahid and Rashid are students of IHT while Rana is studying at MATS."

"Solaiman was brutally beaten by the three. He sustained a severe head injury after being hit by a metal rod. There are injury marks all over his body.

"We later rescued Solaiman and took him to Sakhipur Health Complex for treatment. This is not the first time that a student was tortured by the aforementioned group," Ripon added.

Ripon further claimed that IHT faculty Saeed demanded money from students for giving extra marks in exams. 

Speaking with The Business Standard, Solaiman Hossain said, "I don't take tuitions from Saeed sir. He helps students to cheat in exams in exchange for money. 

"He recently demanded money from me during my viva. I was tortured for not being able to comply with his demand."

"A number of students have faced similar situations before but couldn't raise their voices out of fear. The perpetrators are supporters of Jamaat-e-Islam. 

"We once went into action against them in 2019. At present, they conduct political activities while maintaining secrecy."

Accused Saeed Hasan could not be reached despite repeated attempts for comments. 

GM Faruquzzaman, director of Nalta IHT and MATS, said "The injured student is undergoing treatment. Such incidents happened here before. 

"Things got out of hand this time. A committee will be formed to investigate the matter. The victim's family can take legal action if they want to."

When contacted, Kaliganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Mustafa said they are yet to receive any complaint about the incident. 

"Necessary legal steps will be taken after a complaint is filed," he added.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Satkhira / Student / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) / Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / Institute of Health Technology (IHT) / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

3h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

4h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

6h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

4h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

4h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

19h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert